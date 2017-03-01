Jorge Soler faces his former team in Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Cubs

2:17 Royals newcomer Peter O'Brien continues to hit home runs Pause

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

2:45 Royals newcomer Peter O'Brien has home-run power but is longshot to make roster

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days