Royals’ Nathan Karns making strong first impression in battle for club's final rotation spot

In the moments before his debut outing with the Royals, Nathan Karns sought to calm his nerves. His adrenalin pumped during a pregame bullpen session. His body tensed with anxious energy. He carried the mood to the mound Wednesday at Surprise Stadium.
“There’s a lot of reasons I could have been amped up,” Karns said.
A pitcher cannot win a job on one spring training outing. But Karns offered up a strong first impression, posting a tidy, workmanlike performance against an undermanned version of the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs.
Karns breezed through two perfect innings. He struck out three hitters while throwing just 19 pitches. The performance was so efficient that he required an additional bullpen session to increase his pitch count to 30 after finishing his allotted two innings. Yet for Karns, the most positive step came during the first inning.
“I was able to dial it back, stay within myself and make quality pitches,” Karns said. “So to be at this point in spring and kind of right the ship, (that) was what I take as a progressive step.”
The start came in a 7-3 loss to the Cubs, whose fan base invaded Surprise Stadium on a warm March afternoon. The game’s result paled in meaning to the first two innings. Karns’ performance provided the first data point in the competition for the final slot in the Royals’ starting rotation. The battle for the vacant fifth starter spot remains one of the most intriguing story lines of this camp.
Acquired from the Seattle Mariners in an offseason trade for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, Karns is competing with left-hander Travis Wood and right-hander Chris Young. Wood and Young are set to pitch Thursday in Surprise, and the competition will likely continue for weeks. But Karns was up first — even if he did not seem overly concerned with his immediate results.
“Whatever I got to do, I got to go out there and compete,” Karns said. “I can’t worry about what the guys next to me are doing. I need to focus on what I need to do. But at the same time, the competition is going to bring the best out of everyone. If you’re a competitor, you embrace it.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
