Royals, FSKC unveil regular-season broadcast schedule

The Royals and Fox Sports Kansas City announced a 151-game schedule, and with 11 other games set for Fox and Fox Sports 1, the entire regular-season schedule will be televised beginning with the April 3 opener at Minnesota.
FSKC also will air 10 Cactus League games, starting with a March 10 contest against the Oakland A’s.
Every game of FSKC will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, hosted by Joel Goldberg.
Ryan Lefebvre will call most of the regular-season games with Rex Hudler as the analyst. Steve Physioc will handle some of the games, and former Royals reliever Jeff Montgomery returns as an analyst.
The Royals have had the highest-rated local broadcasts in the major leagues for each of the past two seasons, with the 2016 games on FSKC averaging a 10.9 household rating. Royals baseball was the No. 1-rated, most-watched programming in prime time during the 2016 season. They were one of nine major-league teams to rank No. 1 in their markets during prime time.
2017 Kansas City Royals TV schedule
Game times and TV networks subject to change; all times Central
APRIL
3 at Minnesota 3 p.m. FSKC
5 at Minnesota noon FSKC
6 at Minnesota noon FSKC
7 at Houston 7 p.m. FSKC
8 at Houston 6 p.m. FSKC
9 at Houston 1 p.m. FSKC
10 OAKLAND 3 p.m. FSKC
12 OAKLAND 7 p.m. FSKC
13 OAKLAND 7 p.m. FSKC
14 LA ANGELS 7 p.m. FSKC
15 LA ANGELS 6 p.m. FSKC
16 LA ANGELS 1 p.m. FSKC
18 SAN FRANCISCO 7 p.m. FSKC
19 SAN FRANCISCO 7 p.m. FSKC
20 at Texas 7 p.m. FSKC
21 at Texas 7 p.m. FSKC
22 at Texas 7 p.m. FSKC
23 at Texas 2 p.m. FSKC
24 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC
25 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC
26 at White Sox 1 p.m. FSKC
28 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC
29 MINNESOTA 6 p.m. FSKC
30 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC
MAY
1 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC
2 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC
3 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC
4 WHITE SOX 1 p.m. FSKC
5 CLEVELAND 7 p.m. FSKC
6 CLEVELAND 3 p.m. FS1
7 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC
8 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. FSKC
9 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. FSKC
10 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. FSKC
11 at Tampa Bay noon FSKC
12 BALTIMORE 7 p.m. FSKC
13 BALTIMORE 6 p.m. FSKC
14 BALTIMORE 1 p.m. FSKC
16 NY YANKEES 7 p.m. FSKC
17 NY YANKEES 7 p.m. FSKC
18 NY YANKEES 7 p.m. FS1
19 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FSKC
20 at Minnesota 1 p.m. FSKC
21 at Minnesota 1 p.m. FSKC
22 at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FSKC
23 at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FSKC
24 at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FSKC
25 at NY Yankees noon FSKC
26 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC
27 at Cleveland 3 p.m. FS1
28 at Cleveland noon FSKC
29 DETROIT 6 p.m. FSKC
30 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
31 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
JUNE
2 CLEVELAND 7 p.m. FSKC
3 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC
4 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC
5 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC
6 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC
7 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC
8 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC
9 at San Diego 9 p.m. FSKC
10 at San Diego 3 p.m. FS1
11 at San Diego 3:30 p.m. FSKC
13 at San Francisco 9 p.m. FSKC
14 at San Francisco 2:30 p.m. FSKC
15 at LA Angels 9 p.m. FSKC
16 at LA Angels 9 p.m. FSKC
17 at LA Angels 7 p.m. Fox
18 at LA Angels 2:30 p.m. FSKC
19 BOSTON 7 p.m. FSKC
20 BOSTON 7 p.m. FSKC
21 BOSTON 1 p.m. FSKC
23 TORONTO 7 p.m. FSKC
24 TORONTO 1 p.m. FSKC
25 TORONTO 1 p.m. FSKC
27 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC
28 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC
29 at Detroit noon FSKC
30 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC
JULY
1 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC
2 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC
3 at Seattle 9 p.m. FSKC
4 at Seattle 5:30 p.m. FSKC
5 at Seattle 9 p.m. FSKC
7 at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. FSKC
8 at LA Dodgers 6 p.m. Fox
9 at LA Dodgers 3 p.m. FSKC
14 TEXAS 7 p.m. FSKC
15 TEXAS 6 p.m. FS1
16 TEXAS 1 p.m. FSKC
17 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
18 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
19 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
20 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
21 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC
22 WHITE SOX 6 p.m. FSKC
23 WHITE SOX 1 p.m. FSKC
24 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC
25 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC
26 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC
28 at Boston 6 p.m. FSKC
29 at Boston 6 p.m. FSKC
30 at Boston TBD FSKC
31 at Baltimore 6 p.m. FSKC
AUGUST
1 at Baltimore 6 p.m. FSKC
2 at Baltimore 6 p.m. FSKC
3 SEATTLE 7 p.m. FSKC
4 SEATTLE 7 p.m. FSKC
5 SEATTLE 6 p.m. FSKC
6 SEATTLE 1 p.m. FSKC
7 ST. LOUIS 7 p.m. FSKC
8 ST. LOUIS 7 p.m. FS1
9 at St. Louis 7 p.m. FSKC
10 at St. Louis 6 p.m. FSKC
11 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC
12 at White Sox 6 p.m. FSKC
13 at White Sox 1 p.m. FSKC
14 at Oakland 9 p.m. FSKC
15 at Oakland 9 p.m. FSKC
16 at Oakland 2:30 p.m. FSKC
18 CLEVELAND 7 p.m. FSKC
19 CLEVELAND 6 p.m. FSKC
20 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC
22 COLORADO 7 p.m. FSKC
23 COLORADO 7 p.m. FSKC
24 COLORADO 1 p.m. FSKC
25 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC
26 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FS1
27 at Cleveland noon FSKC
28 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m. FSKC
29 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m. FSKC
30 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m. FSKC
SEPTEMBER
1 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FSKC
2 at Minnesota 6 p.m. FSKC
3 at Minnesota 1 p.m. FSKC
4 at Detroit noon FSKC
5 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC
6 at Detroit 6 p.m. FS1
7 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC
8 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC
9 MINNESOTA 6 p.m. FSKC
10 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC
11 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC
12 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC
13 WHITE SOX 1 p.m. FSKC
14 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC
15 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC
16 at Cleveland 3 p.m. FS1
17 at Cleveland noon FSKC
19 at Toronto 6 p.m. FSKC
20 at Toronto 6 p.m. FSKC
21 at Toronto 6 p.m. FSKC
22 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC
23 at White Sox 6 p.m. FSKC
24 at White Sox 1 p.m. FSKC
26 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
27 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
28 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC
29 ARIZONA 7 p.m. FSKC
30 ARIZONA 6 p.m. FSKC
OCTOBER
1 ARIZONA 2 p.m. FSKC
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
