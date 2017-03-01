Royals

March 1, 2017 11:49 AM

Royals, FSKC unveil regular-season broadcast schedule

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

The Royals and Fox Sports Kansas City announced a 151-game schedule, and with 11 other games set for Fox and Fox Sports 1, the entire regular-season schedule will be televised beginning with the April 3 opener at Minnesota.

FSKC also will air 10 Cactus League games, starting with a March 10 contest against the Oakland A’s.

Every game of FSKC will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, hosted by Joel Goldberg.

Ryan Lefebvre will call most of the regular-season games with Rex Hudler as the analyst. Steve Physioc will handle some of the games, and former Royals reliever Jeff Montgomery returns as an analyst.

The Royals have had the highest-rated local broadcasts in the major leagues for each of the past two seasons, with the 2016 games on FSKC averaging a 10.9 household rating. Royals baseball was the No. 1-rated, most-watched programming in prime time during the 2016 season. They were one of nine major-league teams to rank No. 1 in their markets during prime time.

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

2017 Kansas City Royals TV schedule

Game times and TV networks subject to change; all times Central

APRIL

3 at Minnesota 3 p.m. FSKC

5 at Minnesota noon FSKC

6 at Minnesota noon FSKC

7 at Houston 7 p.m. FSKC

8 at Houston 6 p.m. FSKC

9 at Houston 1 p.m. FSKC

10 OAKLAND 3 p.m. FSKC

12 OAKLAND 7 p.m. FSKC

13 OAKLAND 7 p.m. FSKC

14 LA ANGELS 7 p.m. FSKC

15 LA ANGELS 6 p.m. FSKC

16 LA ANGELS 1 p.m. FSKC

18 SAN FRANCISCO 7 p.m. FSKC

19 SAN FRANCISCO 7 p.m. FSKC

20 at Texas 7 p.m. FSKC

21 at Texas 7 p.m. FSKC

22 at Texas 7 p.m. FSKC

23 at Texas 2 p.m. FSKC

24 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC

25 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC

26 at White Sox 1 p.m. FSKC

28 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC

29 MINNESOTA 6 p.m. FSKC

30 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC

MAY

1 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC

2 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC

3 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC

4 WHITE SOX 1 p.m. FSKC

5 CLEVELAND 7 p.m. FSKC

6 CLEVELAND 3 p.m. FS1

7 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC

8 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. FSKC

9 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. FSKC

10 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. FSKC

11 at Tampa Bay noon FSKC

12 BALTIMORE 7 p.m. FSKC

13 BALTIMORE 6 p.m. FSKC

14 BALTIMORE 1 p.m. FSKC

16 NY YANKEES 7 p.m. FSKC

17 NY YANKEES 7 p.m. FSKC

18 NY YANKEES 7 p.m. FS1

19 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FSKC

20 at Minnesota 1 p.m. FSKC

21 at Minnesota 1 p.m. FSKC

22 at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FSKC

23 at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FSKC

24 at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FSKC

25 at NY Yankees noon FSKC

26 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC

27 at Cleveland 3 p.m. FS1

28 at Cleveland noon FSKC

29 DETROIT 6 p.m. FSKC

30 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

31 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

JUNE

2 CLEVELAND 7 p.m. FSKC

3 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC

4 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC

5 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC

6 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC

7 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC

8 HOUSTON 7 p.m. FSKC

9 at San Diego 9 p.m. FSKC

10 at San Diego 3 p.m. FS1

11 at San Diego 3:30 p.m. FSKC

13 at San Francisco 9 p.m. FSKC

14 at San Francisco 2:30 p.m. FSKC

15 at LA Angels 9 p.m. FSKC

16 at LA Angels 9 p.m. FSKC

17 at LA Angels 7 p.m. Fox

18 at LA Angels 2:30 p.m. FSKC

19 BOSTON 7 p.m. FSKC

20 BOSTON 7 p.m. FSKC

21 BOSTON 1 p.m. FSKC

23 TORONTO 7 p.m. FSKC

24 TORONTO 1 p.m. FSKC

25 TORONTO 1 p.m. FSKC

27 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC

28 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC

29 at Detroit noon FSKC

30 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC

JULY

1 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC

2 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC

3 at Seattle 9 p.m. FSKC

4 at Seattle 5:30 p.m. FSKC

5 at Seattle 9 p.m. FSKC

7 at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. FSKC

8 at LA Dodgers 6 p.m. Fox

9 at LA Dodgers 3 p.m. FSKC

14 TEXAS 7 p.m. FSKC

15 TEXAS 6 p.m. FS1

16 TEXAS 1 p.m. FSKC

17 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

18 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

19 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

20 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

21 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC

22 WHITE SOX 6 p.m. FSKC

23 WHITE SOX 1 p.m. FSKC

24 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC

25 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC

26 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC

28 at Boston 6 p.m. FSKC

29 at Boston 6 p.m. FSKC

30 at Boston TBD FSKC

31 at Baltimore 6 p.m. FSKC

AUGUST

1 at Baltimore 6 p.m. FSKC

2 at Baltimore 6 p.m. FSKC

3 SEATTLE 7 p.m. FSKC

4 SEATTLE 7 p.m. FSKC

5 SEATTLE 6 p.m. FSKC

6 SEATTLE 1 p.m. FSKC

7 ST. LOUIS 7 p.m. FSKC

8 ST. LOUIS 7 p.m. FS1

9 at St. Louis 7 p.m. FSKC

10 at St. Louis 6 p.m. FSKC

11 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC

12 at White Sox 6 p.m. FSKC

13 at White Sox 1 p.m. FSKC

14 at Oakland 9 p.m. FSKC

15 at Oakland 9 p.m. FSKC

16 at Oakland 2:30 p.m. FSKC

18 CLEVELAND 7 p.m. FSKC

19 CLEVELAND 6 p.m. FSKC

20 CLEVELAND 1 p.m. FSKC

22 COLORADO 7 p.m. FSKC

23 COLORADO 7 p.m. FSKC

24 COLORADO 1 p.m. FSKC

25 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC

26 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FS1

27 at Cleveland noon FSKC

28 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m. FSKC

29 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m. FSKC

30 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m. FSKC

SEPTEMBER

1 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FSKC

2 at Minnesota 6 p.m. FSKC

3 at Minnesota 1 p.m. FSKC

4 at Detroit noon FSKC

5 at Detroit 6 p.m. FSKC

6 at Detroit 6 p.m. FS1

7 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC

8 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. FSKC

9 MINNESOTA 6 p.m. FSKC

10 MINNESOTA 1 p.m. FSKC

11 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC

12 WHITE SOX 7 p.m. FSKC

13 WHITE SOX 1 p.m. FSKC

14 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC

15 at Cleveland 6 p.m. FSKC

16 at Cleveland 3 p.m. FS1

17 at Cleveland noon FSKC

19 at Toronto 6 p.m. FSKC

20 at Toronto 6 p.m. FSKC

21 at Toronto 6 p.m. FSKC

22 at White Sox 7 p.m. FSKC

23 at White Sox 6 p.m. FSKC

24 at White Sox 1 p.m. FSKC

26 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

27 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

28 DETROIT 7 p.m. FSKC

29 ARIZONA 7 p.m. FSKC

30 ARIZONA 6 p.m. FSKC

OCTOBER

1 ARIZONA 2 p.m. FSKC

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related content

Royals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

View more video

Sports Videos