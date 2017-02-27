Royals support Jason Vargas with three homers, crush the Seattle Mariners 14-3

Five months after making his return from Tommy John surgery, Jason Vargas made his spring debut on Monday, allowing three runs in two innings in the Royals’ 14-3 thrashing of the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex.
The game was moved up an hour and shortened to seven innings as an afternoon rain storm hit the area. The Royals improved to 2-1 in the Cactus League.
Vargas returned to the mound for the first time since allowing three runs in 12 innings across three starts last September. He allowed a single to former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson and an RBI double to Jean Segura in the first inning. He surrendered a two-run shot to Segura in the bottom of the second. He was still pleased to get through the work.
“I would have liked to have not given up a homer or given up those runs,” Vargas said. “But at the same time, it’s moving forward toward the season.
“You want to be able to put yourself in situations that you’re going to encounter during the season, and either learn from things that happened or be able to put positive thoughts in your mind.”
Vargas struck out one while issuing two walks. His performance turned into a footnote after the Royals’ offense bludgeoned the Mariners pitching staff for 14 runs in seven innings.
Salvador Perez finished 2 for 3, clubbing his second homer of the spring and recording four RBIs. In two games, Perez is 4 for 5 with two homers. Designated hitter Peter O’Brien also notched his second homer, a booming, opposite-field shot to right-center. Paulo Orlando opened the power display with a deep shot to left field in the top of the second.
The Royals did much of the damage against Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo, who departed after allowing four runs. They poured on the offense in the third, scoring six runs off reliever Tyler Rzepczynski.
The arms
Left-hander Mike Minor began his quest to earn a bullpen spot on Monday, allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. A former starter with the Atlanta Braves, Minor was making his first spring appearance since the 2013 season. A series of shoulder issues — including surgery for a torn labrum — derailed his career in 2015 and limited him to minor-league rehab duty in 2016. In his second season with the Royals, he’s seeking to re-invigorate his career in the bullpen. On Monday, his fastball sat in the low 90s. He drew high marks from manager Ned Yost.
“I have to try to hold it back a little back so I can try and throw strikes,” Minor said. “I thought I could reach back and dig down a couple times, but I got too far behind the count at times. I didn’t want to get behind in the count, especially with a big lead.”
Reliever Joakim Soria averted early disaster in the second inning, working out of a bases-loaded jam. The inning began with two singles and a hit batter. But Soria responded by striking out Seattle’s Taylor Motter and inducing a 5-2 force-out at home. He ended the inning by coaxing a ground-out from center fielder Leonys Martin.
The regulars
Brandon Moss, a candidate to begin the season as the club’s designated hitter, finished the afternoon 2 for 3 after starting the game in left field.
Cheslor Cuthbert made his first start at second base and dropped a popup on the infield. The misplay came with runners at first and second, which put the infield fly rule into effect. But Cuthbert conceded that he felt some nerves while making his first Cactus League appearance at second.
“I was kind of nervous starting the game,” Cuthbert said. “That’s OK; I’ll get better.”
The young guys
Bubba Starling replaced Lorenzo Cain in center field and finished 1 for 2 with a single to left-center in the sixth. Jorge Bonifacio subbed for Moss in left field and recorded a double.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
