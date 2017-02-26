Royals catcher Drew Butera is scratched for minor oblique tightness

Catcher Drew Butera was scratched from the lineup Sunday after experiencing tightness in his left oblique, the Royals announced before the club’s game against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium.
The injury is not considered serious. Butera was listed as day to day. He was slated to start for the first time this spring as starter Salvador Perez received a day off following Saturday’s Cactus League opener.
“He was catching a side (session) the other day and somebody spiked a fastball and hit him in the side,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It’s been sore and the bruise has just tightened up on him.”
Perez could play every other day as he prepares to compete for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Yost said. Perez will leave Royals camp next week.
Butera was replaced in the lineup in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Rangers by Cam Gallagher, a former second-round pick who was added to the 40-man roster this offseason after spending the 2016 season at Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
