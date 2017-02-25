Royals 7-5 win over Rangers in Cactus League opener

Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Malcom Culver has been in the organization since 2008 and dreams of pitching in front of the fountains at Kauffman Stadium. He won the Mike Sweeney Award, given to the minor-leaguer for his efforts on and off the field, and he has a big fan in Sweeney, the former Royals star.
Every Thursday at noon, The Star's Rustin Dodd goes on Facebook Live to talk Royals. This week, February 23, he chatted about the start of spring training with Star columnist Sam Mellinger and Fox Sports KC's Joel Goldberg.
Representatives from Wilson Sporting Goods were in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday and Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain received a pair of new fielding gloves but his old glove still gets his full loyalty. Listen to Cain talk about hiding his glove from his wife and children in the offseason.