Royals, Rangers pay tribute to Yordano Ventura

1:59 Royals' Bubba Starling on preparation for the 2017 season Pause

1:25 Missing the World Series in 2016 had many Royals feeling out of their element

3:39 Slugger Brandon Moss fitting in with Royals

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'