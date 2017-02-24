Slugger Brandon Moss fitting in with Royals

Kansas City Royals Brandon Moss says he's healthy and ready to contribute his bat to the lineup. Video by John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd/The Kansas City Star
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Listen to Lorenzo Cain describe the love for his glove

Representatives from Wilson Sporting Goods were in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday and Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain received a pair of new fielding gloves but his old glove still gets his full loyalty. Listen to Cain talk about hiding his glove from his wife and children in the offseason.

Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

The Royals thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season, plagued by injuries, left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? (Video by David Eulitt, narrated by Sam Mellinger)

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

