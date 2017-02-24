Slugger Brandon Moss fitting in with Royals

Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Malcom Culver has been in the organization since 2008 and dreams of pitching in front of the fountains at Kauffman Stadium. He won the Mike Sweeney Award, given to the minor-leaguer for his efforts on and off the field, and he has a big fan in Sweeney, the former Royals star.
Every Thursday at noon, The Star's Rustin Dodd goes on Facebook Live to talk Royals. This week, February 23, he chatted about the start of spring training with Star columnist Sam Mellinger and Fox Sports KC's Joel Goldberg.
Representatives from Wilson Sporting Goods were in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday and Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain received a pair of new fielding gloves but his old glove still gets his full loyalty. Listen to Cain talk about hiding his glove from his wife and children in the offseason.
The Royals thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season, plagued by injuries, left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? (Video by David Eulitt, narrated by Sam Mellinger)
The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.
Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? The Kansas City Star's six-part video series starts February 22 and runs every Wednesday through March 29, but for now you can watch the trailer and dream of what the season will bring.
After spending the off-season coaching and pitching in Australia, Peter Moylan signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals and started working with the team at spring training on Tuesday.