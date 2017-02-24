Bubba Starling has left pressure behind while at Royals’ spring training

2:59 Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Royals left-hander Danny Duffy

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'