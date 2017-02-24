Royals' Hunter Dozier working at first base

Representatives from Wilson Sporting Goods were in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday and Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain received a pair of new fielding gloves but his old glove still gets his full loyalty. Listen to Cain talk about hiding his glove from his wife and children in the offseason.
The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.
Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? The Kansas City Star's six-part video series starts February 22 and runs every Wednesday through March 29, but for now you can watch the trailer and dream of what the season will bring.
After spending the off-season coaching and pitching in Australia, Peter Moylan signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals and started working with the team at spring training on Tuesday.
Last fall, the Kansas City Royals watched the World Series instead of playing in it for the first time in two years. As spring training starts, players say they don't want to be in that position again this October and are using it as motivation to return to the top of the American League.