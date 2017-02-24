Royals' Hunter Dozier working at first base

At spring training, Kansas City Royals outfielder/third baseman Hunter Dozier is adding first base to the list of positions he plays.
John Sleezer and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Listen to Lorenzo Cain describe the love for his glove

Representatives from Wilson Sporting Goods were in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday and Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain received a pair of new fielding gloves but his old glove still gets his full loyalty. Listen to Cain talk about hiding his glove from his wife and children in the offseason.

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

