Royals’ prospect Malcom Culver is ‘the type of guy you root for,’ says Mike Sweeney

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:27 Southwest Airlines dancing flight attendant at KCI

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:58 Raw video: Police seach home of Austins shooting suspect Adam Purinton