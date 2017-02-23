Ned Yost expects bounce-back year from Alex Gordon

The Royals thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season, plagued by injuries, left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? (Video by David Eulitt, narrated by Sam Mellinger)
The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.
Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? The Kansas City Star's six-part video series starts February 22 and runs every Wednesday through March 29, but for now you can watch the trailer and dream of what the season will bring.
Last fall, the Kansas City Royals watched the World Series instead of playing in it for the first time in two years. As spring training starts, players say they don't want to be in that position again this October and are using it as motivation to return to the top of the American League.