Deep Background: Tracking the Yordano Ventura story

Maria Torres spoke in the Star’s “Deep Background” podcast about the work she did with columnist Vahe Gregorian and photographer and videographer Jill Toyoshiba to track the events that preceded Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura driving through a guardrail to his death.
Ventura died in a traffic crash on a steep, winding road in his native Dominican Republic in late January. The Star’s reporting on his death chronicled both the fatal drive Ventura took from a festival in January and the ways his life had been spiraling in chaotic directions in the months and years before.
The reporting team, working sources by phone stateside and in interviews in the Dominican, found a split between his wife and the family Ventura grew up with. Those who knew him spoke of a young, freshly minted millionaire who’d always been volatile and who struggled to adapt to fame and fortune.
Torres talks about some of the subtleties of Ventura’s story and the work of reporting it out.
