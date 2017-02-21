Royals fan and mom-to-be uses a Salvy splash to let dad know baby’s gender

In the quest for unique baby gender reveals, Rebecca Raymond just hit a homerun.
Raymond, 22, who is pregnant with her first child, learned the baby’s gender last week. She couldn’t wait to find out. The nursery is already decked out for a little slugger — in a Kansas City Royals theme.
She and her husband, Tyler, 20, are big Royals fans. Every year they try to drive the three hours from their home in Altoona, Kan., to Kauffman Stadium to spend their birthdays at a game.
So naturally the new mommy hunted for a baseball-themed gender announcement. But those baseballs rigged to explode in either pink or blue? They bored her.
She poked around for ideas on the internet until it came to her: Do what the Royals do. Do a Salvy splash.
Unlike Salvador Perez’s famous giant jug o’ Gatorade, though, Raymond mixed a cocktail of strawberry Kool-Aid, glitter and confetti to dump over her husband’s head.
On Friday, two days after she found out the baby’s gender, Raymond had her husband put on a white T-shirt, got her sister-in-law and brother-in-law to film it, and bam.
Tyler found out on the spot.
It’s a girl!
“He had no clue what we were having,” Raymond says of her husband, an EMT who is attending paramedic school at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
Were going to do the exploding baseball, but it's too common. So I Salvy Splashed my husband #SalvySplash #GenderReveal #KCroyals #ItsAGirl pic.twitter.com/saD3lKBmkf— Rebecca Ann Raymond (@rraymond628) February 19, 2017
For a bigger effect, Raymond threw pink-colored paint on her husband’s Kool-Aid soaked T-shirt. The T-shirt will hang in their daughter’s nursery, which will keep its Royals theme.
Her name will be Charlotte Ann — Charlie.
She is due at bat on July 5.
Raymond, who works at a day treatment program in Independence, Kan., isn’t sure when she and her husband will have time to take Charlie to her first game at Kauffman.
But one thing’s for sure. Mommy is not making that long drive to Kansas City while she’s still pregnant.
“I don’t want to go into labor at a game,” Raymond said with a laugh. “Though it would be fun, I guess, to have a lot of people there.”
