Royals pitcher Mike Minor hopes to stay healthy working out of bullpen

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has his own version of Lucille, the barbed wired baseball bat from the AMC series "The Walking Dead, that appeared as a gift one day in his spring training locker.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon is getting a chance to play center field at spring training. Video by John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd/The Kansas City Star
Kansas City recently signed outfielder Jorge Soler, has been working with outfielders coach Rusty Kuntz since arriving at spring training earlier this week.
Five things to know about Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says he's fresh after a long offseason, and a tough year on the field in 2016, and ready to get the season started.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando reported to spring training with a new tattoo on his arm. It's a tribute to his wife.