Royals Daily: Can Cheslor Cuthbert play second base?

Signed just two days again, former Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood says he would like to a starter in Kansas City while talking to members of the media Wednesday during spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Jason Hammel, who recently signed with the Royals, also talks about his friend.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer talks about his friend and teammate, Yordano Ventura, who was killed in a car wreck last month in the Dominican Republic. Pitchers and catchers reported Monday for the start of spring training in Surprise, Ariz.