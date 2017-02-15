Royals Daily: Travis Wood is officially a Royal

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer talks about his friend and teammate, Yordano Ventura, who was killed in a car wreck last month in the Dominican Republic. Pitchers and catchers reported Monday for the start of spring training in Surprise, Ariz.
Kansas Citians love their sport on TV. The Royals, Chiefs and Kansas basketball did especially well in local ratings in 2016, but so did some other events like the Summer Olympics. Does KC overachieve nationally when it comes to its TV sports interests?