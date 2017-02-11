Eric Hosmer wants to add to his championship collection at the WBC

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer talks about playing in the world baseball classic.
Pete Grathoff The Kansas City Star

Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone

Kansas City Royals minor-league pitcher Kyle Zimmer has been rehabbing after last year's diagnoses and surgery for his thoracic outlet syndrome, and says he's pain free and ready for spring training.

Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.

Tour Royals FanFest with Blair Kerkhoff

Kansas City Star sports writer Blair Kerkhoff toured the 2017 Royals FanFest on Facebook Live when it opened Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Watch some of the highlights of that tour, including a walk through of a memorial to pitcher Yordano Ventura who was killed in an accident in his home country, the Dominican Republic.

