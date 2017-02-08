Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

Support staff for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday started the process of loading trucks destined for Surprise, Ariz., and the beginning of spring training. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 14.
Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.
Kansas City Star sports writer Blair Kerkhoff toured the 2017 Royals FanFest on Facebook Live when it opened Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Watch some of the highlights of that tour, including a walk through of a memorial to pitcher Yordano Ventura who was killed in an accident in his home country, the Dominican Republic.