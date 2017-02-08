Here’s a first look at the Royals’ roster for spring training

The Royals will commence spring training Monday, when pitchers and catchers report to the team facility in Surprise, Ariz. The first workout for pitchers and catchers is set for Tuesday, while the rest of the club will report to camp on Thursday before the first full-squad workout on Friday. Here is a look at the team’s spring-training roster heading into the start of big-league camp.
The list of players includes the full 40-man roster and a collection of nonroster invitees, including minor-league free agents and members of the organization not on the 40-man roster.
(Note: 41 players are listed on the Royals’ 40-man roster below. Jason Hammel has not been officially added, but a corresponding move will need to be made when the Royals announce his signing is official.)
40-man roster
Pitchers (18)
No. 54 — Scott Alexander, L/L, 6-2, 190, 27
A southpaw reliever, Alexander posted a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings for the Royals while bouncing between the bullpen and Class AAA Omaha.
No. 50 — Miguel Almonte, R/R, 6-2, 180, 23
Once a highly touted prospect, Almonte struggled with his mechanics in 2016, logging a 5.92 ERA with 46 walks in 76 innings at Omaha and Class AA Northwest Arkansas
No. 41 — Danny Duffy, L/L, 6-3, 205, 28
First came a breakthrough season. Then a five-year, $65 million extension. Is an opening day start next for Duffy?
N/A — Andrew Edwards, R/R, 6-6, 260, 25
A big reliever with a fastball in the mid 90s, Edwards struck out 74 batters in 61 1/3 innings split between Omaha and Northwest Arkansas in 2016.
No. 33 — Brian Flynn, L/L, 6-7, 250, 26
After injury-plagued 2015, the lefty Flynn made his Royals debut in 2016, posting a 2.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings.
N/A — Jason Hammel, R/R, 6-6, 225, 34
Signed after the tragic death of Yordano Ventura, the veteran Hammel could slot into the middle or back end of the rotation.
No. 40 — Kelvin Herrera, R/R, 5-10, 200, 27
Meet the Royals’ new closer. After the trade of Wade Davis, the electric Herrera (2.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 2016) is the next reliever up.
N/A — Jake Junis, R/R, 6-2, 225, 24
A former 29th-round pick in 2011, Junis had a 3.25 ERA in 21 starts for Northwest Arkansas last year before struggling after a promotion to Omaha.
N/A — Nathan Karns, R/R, 6-3, 225, 29
Acquired in the trade for Jarrod Dyson, Karns projects to land a spot at the back end of the rotation — but expect competition.
No. 31 — Ian Kennedy, R/R, 6-0, 200, 32
Kennedy was quietly terrific in 2016, posting a 3.68 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings. Can he replicate the performance and limit the longballs?
No. 61 — Kevin McCarthy, R/R, 6-3, 200, 25
After a taste of the big leagues in 2016, McCarthy joins a collection of homegrown arms vying for spot in a revamped bullpen.
No. 63 — Alec Mills, R/R, 6-4, 185, 25
Mills impressed at Northwest Arkansas in 2016, posting a 2.39 ERA in 12 starts. His three big-league appearances were a little spotty.
No. 66 — Mike Minor, R/L, 6-4, 210, 29
Shoulder problems sidelined the former Braves starter in 2016. Club officials expect him to compete for a spot in the bullpen.
No. 48 — Joakim Soria, R/R, 6-3, 200, 32
After a disastrous 2016 — a 4.05 ERA and seven blown saves — Soria enters the second season of a three-year, $25 million contract.
No. 64 — Matt Strahm, R/L, 6-3, 185, 25
After a lights-out debut, the left-hander Strahm could profile as a shutdown reliever. But he will enter spring as a starter.
No. 51 — Jason Vargas, L/L, 6-0, 215, 34
After returning from Tommy John surgery last September, the left-handed Vargas rejoins the rotation.
No. 32 — Chris Young, R/R, 6-10, 255, 37
After terrific 2015, Young could not reproduce his results last year. He’ll likely begin the season as the club’s long reliever in the pen.
No. 45 — Kyle Zimmer, R/R, 6-3, 215, 25
If healthy, Zimmer could be a dynamic starter. This spring, he returns from season-ending surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.
Catchers (3)
No. 9 — Drew Butera, R/R, 6-1, 200, 33
Royals retained Salvador Perez’s backup by giving Butera a two-year, $3.8 million deal in the offseason. Bonus points for the hair.
No. 70 — Cam Gallagher, R/R, 6-3, 210, 24
A second-round pick in 2011, Gallagher spent last season at Northwest Arkansas and joined 40-man roster in offseason.
No. 13 — Salvador Perez, R/R, 6-3, 240, 26
Perez remains a force on defense, but his offensive production has lagged in recent years. Can he be more productive with more rest?
Infielders (9)
No. 24 — Christian Colon, R/R, 5-10, 190, 27
The former first-round pick will battle Raul Mondesi and Whit Merrifield for the second-base job.
No. 19 — Cheslor Cuthbert, R/R, 6-1, 190, 24
After losing third base job back to Mike Moustakas, Cuthbert will search for a role on the roster this year.
N/A — Samir Duenez, L/R, 6-1, 195, 20
Still just 20 years old, Duenez advanced to Northwest Arkansas in 2016 and was protected on the 40-man roster in the winter.
No. 2 — Alcides Escobar, R/R, 6-1, 185, 30
In his final season before free-agency, Escobar will try to improve on a .261 batting average and .292 OBP in 2016.
No. 35 — Eric Hosmer, L/L, 6-4, 225, 27
At age 27, Hosmer hit 25 homers and drove in 104 runs last season, but a poor second half limited his overall value.
No. 65 — Whit Merrifield, R/R, 6-1, 175, 28
Merrifield broke through in 2016. This year, he’ll compete for a job at second base or as a utility guy.
No. 27 — Raul Mondesi — S/R, 6-1, 185, 21
Mondesi showed off his jaw-dropping speed and defense during the second half. Next: Improve plate discipline and pitch recognition.
No. 8 — Mike Moustakas, L/R, 6-0, 215, 28
A season-ending knee injury stopped Moustakas after a strong start in 2016. He’s expected to be healthy heading into spring training.
No. 62 — Ramon Torres, S/R, 5-10, 155, 24
A product of the Dominican, the switch-hitting Torres put up solid numbers as an infielder in the winter league.
Outfielders (11)
No. 38 — Jorge Bonifacio, R/R, 6-1, 195, 23
Bonifacio keeps putting up solid numbers in the minors, but with the outfield crowded, he profiles as a depth piece at Omaha.
No. 14 — Billy Burns, S/R, 5-9, 170, 27
A speedy switch-hitter, Burns’ skillset could play in a bench role. He could also be center-field depth at Omaha.
No. 6 — Lorenzo Cain, R/R, 6-2, 205, 30
Perhaps the Royals’ most valuable player, Cain returns to center field after hamstring and thumb injuries limited him to 103 games in 2016.
No. 60 — Hunter Dozier, R/R, 6-4, 220, 25
After September debut, Dozier appears ticketed for return stay in Omaha, where he put up a .864 OPS in 103 games.
No. 4 — Alex Gordon, L/R, 6-1, 220, 33
A vital question: Can Gordon rebound after batting .220 with a .380 slugging percentage in 2016?
No. 0 — Terrance Gore, R/R, 5-7, 165, 25
For another year, Gore will fill a similar role: He’ll be in the minors or in the big leagues as a fifth outfielder/pinch runner.
N/A — Brandon Moss, L/R, 6-1, 210, 33
After signing two-year, $12 million contract, Moss will try to bring some thump to the bottom half of the Royals’ lineup.
N/A — Peter O’Brien, R/R, 6-4, 235, 26
With big-time power and no natural position, O’Brien could be headed to Omaha to get at-bats.
No. 16 — Paulo Orlando, R/R, 6-2, 210, 30
After hitting .302 in 128 games last year, Orlando projects as the club’s fourth outfielder and a late-inning defensive replacement.
N/A — Jorge Soler, R/R, 6-4, 215, 25
The return for Wade Davis, Soler will get consistent playing time in right field and an opportunity to translate his immense potential in production.
No. 12 — Bubba Starling, R/R, 6-4, 180, 24
After a promising 2015, the former first-round pick scuffled mightily in 2016, batting .183 with 145 strikeouts in 109 minor-league games.
Non-roster invites
Pitchers (13)
N/A — Al Alburquerque, R/R, 6-0, 195, 30
The former Tigers reliever appeared in just two games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016.
N/A — Yender Caramo, R/R, 6-0, 175, 25
A native of Venezuela, Caramo recorded a 2.45 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 23 walks in 117 2/3 innings for Northwest Arkansas last year.
N/A — Malcom Culver, R/R, 6-1, 205, 27
An eighth-round pick in 2008, Culver once won the club’s prestigious Mike Sweeney Award for his character.
N/A — Jonathan Dziedzic, R/L, 6-0, 165, 26
A 13th-round pick in 2013, the left-handed Dziedzic had a 4.05 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 140 innings at Omaha.
N/A — Luke Farrell, R/R, 6-6, 210, 25
A sixth-round pick in 2006, Farrell pitched at Omaha last year and is the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell.
N/A — Brandon League, R/R, 6-2, 200, 34
Another reclamation project, League was sidelined by a shoulder injury in both 2015 and 2016.
N/A — Bobby Parnell, R/R, 6-3, 205, 32
Once a productive reliever for the Mets, Parnell has struggled since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014.
N/A — A.J. Puckett, R/R, 6-4, 200, 21
The Royals’ top draft pick last June, Puckett posted a 3.66 ERA in 11 starts (51 2/3 innings) at Class A Lexington last year.
N/A — Jonathan Sanchez, L/L, 6-0, 200, 34
After dismal stay in Kansas City in 2012, Sanchez’s velocity is back in the mid 90s. Still, he hasn’t pitched in majors since 2013.
N/A — Eric Skoglund, L/L, 6-7, 200, 24
A left-hander, Skoglund had a 3.45 ERA in 27 starts for Class AA Northwest Arkansas last season.
N/A — Josh Staumont, R/R, 6-3, 200, 23
A rising prospect, Staumont has a 100 mph fastball and could project as a dominant reliever. But the Royals prefer to keep him as a starter.
N/A — Eric Stout, L/L, 6-3, 185, 23
A 13th-round pick in 2014, Stout advanced to Northwest Arkansas last year, where he made 42 appearances.
N/A — Chris Withrow, R/R, 6-3, 240, 27
Withrow put up a 2.73 ERA in the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2013 and 2014 before Tommy John surgery in 2014.
Catchers (5)
N/A — Zane Evans, R/R, 6-2, 225, 25
A fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2013, Evans spent most of the 2016 season at Northwest Arkansas.
N/A — Xavier Fernandez, R/R, 5-11, 197, 21
An 11th-round pick in 2011, the Puerto Rico native advanced to Class A Lexington in 2016.
N/A — Parker Morin, L/R, 5-11, 195, 25
A 14th-round pick in 2012, Morin batted .184 with a .255 OBP in 76 games for Omaha last season.
N/A — Brayan Pena, S/R, 5-9, 240, 35
The fan favorite is back on a minor-league deal after knee injuries hampered a one-year stint in St. Louis.
N/A — Chase Vallot, R/R, 6-0, 215, 20
Still just 20 years old, the former competitive-balance round pick in 2014 could have bright future.
Infielders (4)
N/A — Humberto Arteaga, R/R, 6-1, 160, 23
Once a high-dollar international signing, Arteaga split time at Class A Wilmington and Northwest Arkansas in 2016.
N/A — Garin Cecchini, L/R, 6-3, 220, 25
Cecchini is a former Red Sox fourth-round pick who had cups of coffee with Boston in 2014 and 2015.
N/A — Ryan O’Hearn, L/L, 6-3, 200, 23
One of the top offensive prospects in the Royals’ system, O’Hearn clubbed 22 homers in 134 games at Wilmington and Northwest Arkansas.
N/A — Corey Toups, R/R, 5-10, 170, 24
A second baseman with offensive potential, Toups had a .356 on-base percentage and 12 homers at Wilmington and Northwest Arkansas.
Outfielders (1)
N/A — Alfredo Escalera, R/R, 6-1, 186, 22
An eighth-round pick in 2012, Escalera is a Puerto Rico native who will turn 22 the first week of spring training.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
