Royals announce radio and TV broadcast schedules for spring-training games

It’s only a matter of time until baseball returns.
Royals baseball will begin this month with spring-training games, and the team announced its radio and television schedules on Thursday. The Royals will have 20 of its Cactus League games on KCSP (610 AM), 10 will be televised on Fox Sports Kansas City, and all of the contests will be webcast at royals.com.
The Royals announced 18 dates for radio games, and two more will be added when the NCAA Tournament schedule is revealed. KCSP has a commitment to calls Kansas basketball games.
Here are is the radio schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Feb. 26
|vs. Texas
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 27
|@ Seattle
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 28
|@ Milwaukee
|2 p.m.
|March 1
|vs. Chicago Cubs
|2 p.m.
|March 2
|vs. Colorado
|2 p.m.
|March 3
|@ Los Angeles Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|March 5
|@ San Francisco
|2 p.m.
|March 6
|vs. Arizona
|2 p.m.
|March 7
|@ Cincinnati
|2 p.m.
|March 8
|vs. Venezuela (WBC exh.)
|2 p.m.
|March 12
|vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|March 14
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|3 p.m.
|March 15
|@ Chicago White Sox
|3 p.m.
|March 21
|@ Arizona
|3 p.m.
|March 22
|vs. San Diego
|3 p.m.
|March 27
|@ Oakland
|3 p.m.
|March 28
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|3 p.m.
|March 31
|@ Texas (Arlington)
|7 p.m.
Denny Matthews, Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart will call the Royals’ spring-training radio games.
Lefebvre, Physioc, Rex Hudler, Jeff Montgomery and Joel Goldberg will work the exhibition TV games. Those 10 games also will stream on the Fox Sports Go app. That is a first.
Here is the television schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|March 10
|vs. Oakland A’s
|7 p.m.
|March 11
|@ Cleveland Indians
|2 p.m.
|March 12
|vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|March 16
|@ San Diego Padres
|3 p.m.
|March 18
|vs. Cleveland Indians
|3 p.m.
|March 20
|vs. Cincinnati Reds
|3 p.m.
|March 22
|vs. San Diego Padres
|3 p.m.
|March 25
|vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|3 p.m.
|March 28
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|3 p.m.
|April 1
|@ Texas Rangers (Arlington)
|1 p.m.
Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise on Feb. 14 and workouts for pitchers are the next day. The rest of the team reports on Feb. 17 and full workouts begin the following day.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330
