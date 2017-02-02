Forget the groundhog’s prediction, because Royals packed truck for spring training

Here is a forecast you’ll love. Spring is coming, no matter what that large squirrel and his shadow have to say about it.
The Royals provided the proof on Thursday as they packed a truck for spring training in Surprise, Ariz.
“The things that went out today was medical and strength-and-conditioning stuff,” said Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president for publicity.
That would be materials for the Royals trainers and the weight room.
“The balance of it will go on Saturday, which includes bats, balls, jerseys and personal effects,” Cook said.
That truck will include one very large suitcase that belongs to Royals announcer Ryan Lefebvre, who can pack all his clothes for spring training. It’s a convenience for any of the broadcasters.
“If they can get it on a truck,” Cook said, “then they don’t have to carry it on the plane.”
Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise on Feb. 14, and workouts for pitchers begin the next day. The Royals full squad reports on Feb. 17 and start workouts the next day.
