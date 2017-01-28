Kris Medlen returning to Braves on minor-league deal

1:21 Danny Duffy couldn't sleep after learning of Yordano Ventura's death Pause

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

3:33 Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

0:48 Eric Hosmer on coping with loss of Yordano Ventura

2:28 Pitcher's mound is centerpiece of tribute to Yordano Ventura at FanFest

0:51 Ned Yost on Yordano Ventura: 'It's not what you miss on the baseball field'

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns

0:53 Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

0:45 Christian Colon shares Yordano Ventura memory