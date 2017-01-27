Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

Royals third basemen Mike Moustakas said he'll always remember Yordano Ventura pointing at him after a ground out.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Royals

Tour Royals FanFest with Blair Kerkhoff

Kansas City Star sports writer Blair Kerkhoff toured the 2017 Royals FanFest on Facebook Live when it opened Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Watch some of the highlights of that tour, including a walk through of a memorial to pitcher Yordano Ventura who was killed in an accident in his home country, the Dominican Republic.

Royals Photos & Videos

Scenes from the funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Dominican Republic

The funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped late Tuesday morning at the place where it all began for Ventura: a baseball field in the Dominican Republic. Under a sunny sky, a marching band played a somber tune. A Dominican Republic flag and a No. 30 Royals jersey were spread over Ventura’s casket at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball.

Sports Videos