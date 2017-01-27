Pitcher Nathan Karns on being traded to the Royals

Kansas City Star sports writer Blair Kerkhoff toured the 2017 Royals FanFest on Facebook Live when it opened Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Watch some of the highlights of that tour, including a walk through of a memorial to pitcher Yordano Ventura who was killed in an accident in his home country, the Dominican Republic.
Royals ground crew members constructed an authentic pitcher's mound inside Bartle Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, that will be at the centerpiece of a tribute to Yordano Ventura. The Kansas City Royals FanFest will be open on Friday and Saturday.
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore and several current and former Royals players traveled Tuesday to Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic to say goodbye to their teammate Yordano Ventura, who was killed Sunday in a car crash.
Jackson County Executive Frank White says that he is often underestimated because he is a nice guy. But White says he has always been competitive, even going as far as telling Willie Randolph that he would out play him when the Royals traveled to New York.
Yordano Ventura was full of life as he pitched for the Kansas City Royals, from his start as a 16-year-old prospect to the team winning the World Series championship in 2015. His joy for the game made him a fan favorite, and made his death Sunday night in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic all the more painful.
The funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped late Tuesday morning at the place where it all began for Ventura: a baseball field in the Dominican Republic. Under a sunny sky, a marching band played a somber tune. A Dominican Republic flag and a No. 30 Royals jersey were spread over Ventura’s casket at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball.