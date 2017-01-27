Christian Colon shares Yordano Ventura memory

Jackson County Executive Frank White says that he is often underestimated because he is a nice guy. But White says he has always been competitive, even going as far as telling Willie Randolph that he would out play him when the Royals traveled to New York.
Yordano Ventura was full of life as he pitched for the Kansas City Royals, from his start as a 16-year-old prospect to the team winning the World Series championship in 2015. His joy for the game made him a fan favorite, and made his death Sunday night in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic all the more painful.
The funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped late Tuesday morning at the place where it all began for Ventura: a baseball field in the Dominican Republic. Under a sunny sky, a marching band played a somber tune. A Dominican Republic flag and a No. 30 Royals jersey were spread over Ventura’s casket at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball.
Infielder Christian Colon and pitchers Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy attended a candlelight vigil for teammate Yordano Ventura, who was killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican Republic. The emotional gathering was held outside of Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Kansas City Star reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Rustin Dodd and columnist Vahe Gregorian shared their memories of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Ventura was killed in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic this weekend.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.