The funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped late Tuesday morning at the place where it all began for Ventura: a baseball field in the Dominican Republic. Under a sunny sky, a marching band played a somber tune. A Dominican Republic flag and a No. 30 Royals jersey were spread over Ventura’s casket at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball.