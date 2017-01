Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

Yordano Ventura was full of life as he pitched for the Kansas City Royals, from his start as a 16-year-old prospect to the team winning the World Series championship in 2016. His joy for the game made him a fan favorite, and made his death Sunday night in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic all the more painful.