Photo gallery: Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

Kansas City Royals teammates Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas join others in taking pitcher Yordano Ventura to his childhood baseball stadium in his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, during Tuesday's funeral procession.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Members of the Kansas City Royals organization pay their respect to their teammate Yordano Ventura during a visitation in Ventura's home in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Members of the Kansas City Royals organization pay their respect to their teammate Yordano Ventura during a visitation in Ventura's home in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez comforts the aunt of Yordano Ventura during a visitation in Ventura's home in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Salvador Perez comforts Rebecca Hernandez de Jones, the aunt of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, as Greg Holland consoles Ventura's mother, Marisol Hernandez de Anderson, during a visitation at Ventura's house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The casket of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during Tuesday's visitation in Ventura's home in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken from his home to begin the funeral procession in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore visits outside the home of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura on Tuesday at his visitation in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Youth from the baseball team that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura played on as a youth himself, visit Ventura's home during the visitation for Ventura in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Youth from the baseball team that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura played on as a youth himself, visit Ventura's home during the visitation for Ventura in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Flowers are loaded onto a truck to be taken to the cemetery from during Tuesday's visitation and funeral for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken from his home to begin the funeral procession in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken from his home to begin the funeral procession in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is taken through the streets of his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, first to his childhood baseball field and then to the cemetery.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Prayers a said at Tuesday's funeral for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura before his burial at a cemetery in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A band leads the funeral procession for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura to his childhood baseball stadium in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is placed on the pitching mound of his childhood baseball stadium during the funeral procession in his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is carried from his childhood baseball stadium during the funeral procession in his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Youth from the childhood baseball team of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura ride along on a truck in the funeral procession for Ventura in his home town, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A woman standing along the Yordano Ventura funeral procession route showed appreciation for the support of Kansas City.
Vahe Gregorian
vgregorian@kcstar.com