Photo gallery: Wake for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Dominican Republic

The coffin containing the remains of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is surrounded by funeral wreaths and images of the major-league player, in the living room of one his two homes, in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
People prepare food to be served at a wake for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
Junior Ventura, the brother of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, receives condolences during his brother’s wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
Marisol Hernandez, mother of the late Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, is embraced by a young woman during her son’s wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
Angell Hernandez, a cousin of the late Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, watches videos of Ventura on his phone during the major-leaguer’s wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
Marisol Hernandez, mother of the late Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, second from right, holds a white scarf up to her face as weeps during her son’s wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
People gather at the home of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, to attend his wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
Angela Martinez, the mother of Yordano Ventura’s daughter, talks to reporters at his wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The Kansas City Royals pitcher died in a car wreck on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
Friends and relatives attend a wake for the late Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Ventura and former major-leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic crashes early Sunday in their native Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)
