Five memorable moments in the career of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

The Star's Pete Grathoff gives five of the best moments of the late Yordano Ventura's career with the Royals.
Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Royals

Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

Sports Videos