Off the press: A look at some of Yordano Ventura’s most memorable moments

Although he only played in parts of four seasons with the Kansas City Royals, pitcher Yordano Ventura made a big impact on the mound, in the clubhouse and on the pages of The Kansas City Star.
Here are some of the most memorable covers.
Sept. 18, 2013 (Click the date to read the story)
Ventura’s first major-league start didn’t end with a win, but he pitched well against the Indians in a 5-3 loss. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts.
April 25, 2014
Ventura may always be the Royals’ “great unknown.” As Sam Mellinger wrote, Ventura has the skills to be an ace, but there’s much to be learned about him.
May 16, 2014
There was a “silver lining” for the Royals in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. Ventura struck out nine batters and dropped his ERA to 2.40.
Oct. 29, 2014
Ventura shut down the San Francisco Giants in a 10-0 rout that forced Game 7 of the World Series.
Jan. 25, 2015
“Becoming Yordano:” A look at Ventura back home in the Dominican shortly after the 2014 World Series.
July 22, 2015
Ventura was optioned to Class AAA Omaha after a rough outing. He was back on the roster soon enough, as an injury to Jason Vargas prompted the Royals to call him back up.
Oct. 8, 2015
Yordano Ventura as the Royals’ “blue flame” ahead of the ALDS agains the Astros.
Sept. 20, 2016
Ventura’s last win as a Royal was a complete-game effort against the White Sox that ended with a Salvy Splash.
