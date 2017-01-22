Royals

January 22, 2017 6:46 PM

Off the press: A look at some of Yordano Ventura’s most memorable moments

By JEFF PATTERSON

jpatterson@kcstar.com

Although he only played in parts of four seasons with the Kansas City Royals, pitcher Yordano Ventura made a big impact on the mound, in the clubhouse and on the pages of The Kansas City Star.

Here are some of the most memorable covers.

Grievous giveaway

Sept. 18, 2013 (Click the date to read the story)

Ventura’s first major-league start didn’t end with a win, but he pitched well against the Indians in a 5-3 loss. He went 5  2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts.

The great unknown

April 25, 2014

Ventura may always be the Royals’ “great unknown.” As Sam Mellinger wrote, Ventura has the skills to be an ace, but there’s much to be learned about him.

Silver lining

May 16, 2014

There was a “silver lining” for the Royals in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. Ventura struck out nine batters and dropped his ERA to 2.40.

HEAVENLY

Oct. 29, 2014

Ventura shut down the San Francisco Giants in a 10-0 rout that forced Game 7 of the World Series.

Becoming Yordano

Jan. 25, 2015

“Becoming Yordano:” A look at Ventura back home in the Dominican shortly after the 2014 World Series.

VENTURA HIGHWAY

July 22, 2015

Ventura was optioned to Class AAA Omaha after a rough outing. He was back on the roster soon enough, as an injury to Jason Vargas prompted the Royals to call him back up.

Silver lining

Oct. 8, 2015

Yordano Ventura as the Royals’ “blue flame” ahead of the ALDS agains the Astros.

Complete effort

Sept. 20, 2016

Ventura’s last win as a Royal was a complete-game effort against the White Sox that ended with a Salvy Splash.

Related content

Royals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

After 2014 World Series, Yordano Ventura returned to the Dominican Republic

View more video

Sports Videos