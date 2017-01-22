Yordano Ventura through the years

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.
Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Fans have started to gather at Kauffman Stadium and a team flag was lowered in his honor.