January 22, 2017 2:24 PM

News of Yordano Ventura’s death rocks Dominican Republic, childhood hero Pedro Martinez

By Maria Torres

Yordano Ventura grew up in the Dominican Republic idolizing former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez.

On Sunday, following the death of the Royals pitcher, Martinez took to Twitter to express condolences.

“Another one of mine, another one of our own, another one of baseball’s,” he tweeted in Spanish. “So little to say, so much pain to process. Rest in peace, son, you have broken our hearts.”

“Too much heavy pain in too few hours with the loss of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte,” he added later. “I hope all of us, all of us, can recover.”

News of Ventura’s passing spread quickly across the island nation Sunday after Jacobo Mateo Moquete, a public information officer of the Dominican National Police, tweeted a graphic image of what was presumed to be the player’s corpse lying outside a white vehicle. He made no mention of what caused the fatal accident, just that the death was “lamentable.”

Though Moquete’s decision to publish the image was met with outrage in the Dominican and beyond, the photo also prompted a slew of reactions to the loss of another young Dominican athlete in a car accident. St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras was killed in a high-speed car crash in 2014.

The Dominican Republic consistently ranks among the deadliest countries for motor-vehicle crashes in data compiled by the World Health Organization, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

“It’s time to educate these players. You only live one life. (Exercise) caution,” said Twitter user Junior Jimenez.

“Will MLB have to prohibit players from driving?” wrote Marly, another user.

After 2014 World Series, Yordano Ventura returned to the Dominican Republic

