News of Yordano Ventura’s death rocks Dominican Republic, childhood hero Pedro Martinez

Yordano Ventura grew up in the Dominican Republic idolizing former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez.
On Sunday, following the death of the Royals pitcher, Martinez took to Twitter to express condolences.
“Another one of mine, another one of our own, another one of baseball’s,” he tweeted in Spanish. “So little to say, so much pain to process. Rest in peace, son, you have broken our hearts.”
Uno más de los míos, de los nuestros, del béisbol. Poco que decir, mucho dolor que digerir. Descansa en paz mijo, nos has roto el .... https://t.co/BjGYR6NNj7— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2017
“Too much heavy pain in too few hours with the loss of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte,” he added later. “I hope all of us, all of us, can recover.”
Demasiado pesar y dolor en muy pocas horas con la pérdida de #YordanoVentura y #AndyMarte Espero que todos, todos , recapacitemos. pic.twitter.com/DBatOqAkh3— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2017
Too much pain and sadness in just a few hours as I mourn the death of these two great Dominican players @YordanoVentura #AndyMarte #rip pic.twitter.com/eqgoHjgsSP— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2017
News of Ventura’s passing spread quickly across the island nation Sunday after Jacobo Mateo Moquete, a public information officer of the Dominican National Police, tweeted a graphic image of what was presumed to be the player’s corpse lying outside a white vehicle. He made no mention of what caused the fatal accident, just that the death was “lamentable.”
Though Moquete’s decision to publish the image was met with outrage in the Dominican and beyond, the photo also prompted a slew of reactions to the loss of another young Dominican athlete in a car accident. St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras was killed in a high-speed car crash in 2014.
The Dominican Republic consistently ranks among the deadliest countries for motor-vehicle crashes in data compiled by the World Health Organization, The Washington Post reported Sunday.
“It’s time to educate these players. You only live one life. (Exercise) caution,” said Twitter user Junior Jimenez.
@Jacobommoquete @Diario_Libre @@dSoldevila @Enrique_Rojas1 @rollingferminDios hay que concientizar a estos peloteros la vida es 1 prudencia— Junior Jiménez (@j_consuegra) January 22, 2017
Dear Dominican Baseball players, please quit going back to the Dominican and dying in car crashes #RIPYordano— Baseball Words (@Baseball_words) January 22, 2017
“Will MLB have to prohibit players from driving?” wrote Marly, another user.
@Jacobommoquete @Diario_Libre Pero será que la MLB tendrá que prohibirles que manejen??,— Marly5☃❄️☃ (@Marly5_Q) January 22, 2017
