Yordano Ventura's mother talks about her son as a youngster

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, remembered the patience the organization showed him in 2010 when he stepped away from baseball and talked about signing a five-year extension this week.
Rustin Dodd, who covers the Royals for The Kansas City Star, held a Facebook Live chat Tuesday from baseball's winter meetings. He discussed the chances that GM Dayton Moore makes a major trade this offseason and other moves the Royals could make.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy, along with his wife Allison and two of their children, helped serve lunch at City Union Mission Men's Center on Thursday. The pitcher also talked about his performance last year and next season.