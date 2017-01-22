Royals

January 22, 2017 12:29 PM

Royals fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura at Kauffman Stadium

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

The ringtone on Byron Brooks’ phone resonated outside Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, honoring his favorite Royals player.

“Oh, baby, we’re going to the World Series again,” pitcher Yordano Ventura could be heard saying.

Royals players react to the death of teammate Yordano Ventura

 

Earlier in the morning, after that ringtone greeted Brooks with news Ventura had died in a car crash, Brooks joined other Royals fans who flocked to Kauffman Stadium to pay their respects.

Flowers, candles and a few photographs were placed outside the gate behind home plate.

At 11:30 a.m., a Royals employee emerged from a set of double doors and lowered the flags surrounding the stadium to half-staff.

Royals flag at Kauffman Stadium at lowered to honor Yordano Ventura

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Fans have started to gather at Kauffman Stadium and a team flag was lowered in his honor.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
 

“When you grow so close to these players — whether it’s baseball, football, whatever — when you lose one, you kinda feel like you’re losing one of your own,” said Katie Okenquist, who dropped off flowers with her husband and two-year-old son, Alex. “It was just a really hard thing to hear this morning.”

Baseball world pays condolences to Royals, Yordano Ventura’s family

 

The majority of Royals fans who traveled to Kauffman Stadium said they received the news via social media. After scrolling across Twitter, Michael Schley, 20, got in his blue pickup and dropped off a bouquet of flowers.

In white chalk, Royals fan Michael Vittoria wrote, "RIP Ace, 1991-2017

"To the best competitor ever."

Some fans took pictures. Others stood silently behind the growing memorial.

“He was the ultimate Royal,” Schley said. “I remember in Game 6 when he didn’t want to come out of the game. That always stuck with me.”

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Related content

Royals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Royals flag at Kauffman Stadium at lowered to honor Yordano Ventura

View more video

Sports Videos