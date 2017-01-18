Royals begin fan balloting for club’s 2017 Hall of Fame Class

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper Pause

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

2:13 Danny Duffy, Royals' front office staff spend anniversary of World Series parade providing service

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters