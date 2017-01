6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper Pause

2:13 Danny Duffy, Royals' front office staff spend anniversary of World Series parade providing service

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location