Royals announce partnership with Price Chopper

The Royals on Wednesday announced a new partnership with the grocery-store chain Price Chopper.
Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president for publicity, said Price Chopper is now the official grocer of the Kansas City Royals. The team had an exclusive deal with Hy-Vee, but that contract ended last year after a 15-year partnership.
One thing to note: the Hy-Vee seats at Kauffman Stadium won’t be named.
“We are not naming the upper level the Price Chopper level,” Cook said. “It’s going to go back to just being called the view-level seats, but but you will be able buy tickets at Price Chopper.”
However, there will be Price Chopper signage at Kauffman Stadium and Royals tickets will be available for purchase at Price Chopper stores in the Kansas City area.
“We are very proud to be reuniting these two great Kansas City brands,” Price Chopper President Peter Ciacco said in a news release. “Both Price Chopper and the Royals have a long-standing commitment to Kansas City, and together we’ll be able to impact the Kansas City community in an even larger way. Additionally, we’re excited to be part of the experience at Kauffman Stadium and to bring the excitement of the Kansas City Royals into our stores.”
