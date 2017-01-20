Stuff I like: Royals reporter Rustin Dodd knows where to go for ramen, pizza, drinks

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns Pause

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history