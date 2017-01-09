Royals off-season transaction tracker

The Royals pitchers and catchers will report for spring training in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 14, and they play their first exhibition game on Feb. 25.
So the 2017 season is on the horizon. Here are the major moves the team has made since the end of the 2016 season:
Nov. 3, 2016: Catcher Drew Butera and right-hander Peter Moylan elect free-agency.
Nov. 4, 2016: Right-hander Kris Medlen, designated hitter Kendrys Morales and right-hander Edinson Volquez elects free-agency.
Nov. 5: Right-hander Luke Hochevar elects free-agency.
Nov. 18: Royals sign free-agent catcher Drew Butera to a two-year contract. Left-hander Tim Collins elects free-agency. Royals also add four minor-leaguers to the 40-man roster: pitchers Jake Junis and Andrew Edwards, catcher Cam Gallagher and designated hitter Samir Duenez.
Nov. 23: Royals release catcher Tony Cruz.
Dec. 1: Royals trade right-hander Brooks Pounders to Los Angeles Angels for right-hander Jared Ruxer.
Dec. 7: Royals trade right-hander Wade Davis to Chicago Cubs for outfielder Jorge Soler.
Jan. 3, 2017: Royals trade minor-league right-hander Sam Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Peter O’Brien.
Jan. 6: Royals trade outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Nathan Karns.
Jan. 7: Royals announce 22 non-roster players have been invited to major-league spring training.
