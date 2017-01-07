Jonathan Sanchez headlines Royals non-roster invitees to spring training

The last time Jonathan Sanchez was seen in Kansas City, the left-handed pitcher was finishing a disastrous stint that ended with a trade to the Colorado Rockies for right-handed starter Jeremy Guthrie.
That was 2012. Nearly five years later, Sanchez is back in the Royals’ organization and perhaps the most intriguing name on a list of 22 non-roster invitees to major-league spring training.
The club announced the list on Saturday. Sanchez, who hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2013, joins relievers Brandon League, Al Alburquerque and Chris Withrow as low-risk minor-league signings who will have an attempt to make an impression during big-league camp.
League, 33, hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since posting a 2.57 ERA for the Dodgers in 2014. He missed all of 2015 with a shoulder injury and did not return in 2016.
Alburquerque, 30, spent five seasons in the Tigers’ bullpen before appearing in two games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. In six seasons, Alburquerque has logged a 3.21 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 227 innings.
Withrow, 27, signed a minor-league deal with the Royals after posting a 3.58 ERA in 46 appearances for the Braves in 2016. Withrow performed well in limited duty for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013 and 2014, recording a 2.73 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 56 innings. He later underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2015.
Sanchez, 34, hasn’t appeared in a major-league game since posting an 11.85 ERA for the Pirates in five appearances in 2013. That came after he put up a 7.76 ERA for the Royals in 2012, which prompted a trade to the Rockies for Guthrie.
The deal worked out well for the Royals, who counted on Guthrie as a rotation member for most of 2013 and 2014. Sanchez, meanwhile, continued his nose dive, posting a 9.53 ERA in Colorado. Now, though, the Royals will give the left-handed pitcher another look.
The Royals have also signed former Red Sox infielder Garin Cecchini to a minor-league deal.
In addition to the list of reclamation projects, the Royals also extended non-roster invitations to top prospect Josh Staumont, a hard-throwing right-hander who is a candidate to compete for a job in the starting rotation or bullpen. The club also invited left-hander Eric Skoglund, left-hander Jonathan Dziedzic, left-hander Eric Stout, right-hander Malcom Culver, right-hander Yender Caramo, right-hander Luke Farrell and right-hander A.J. Puckett.
The rest of the list: Catchers Zane Evans, Xavier Fernandez, Parker Morin and Chase Vallot; infielders Ryan O’Hearn, Corey Toups and Humberto Arteaga; and outfielder Alfredo Escalera.
All players will join the members of the club’s 40-man roster in Surprise, Ariz. Pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 14.
