Ex-Royals reliever Tim Collins signs minor-league deal with Nationals

Reliever Tim Collins signed a minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, effectively ending a Royals tenure that included seven years in the organization and two Tommy John surgeries.
The Nationals announced the contract on Tuesday morning. Collins, who missed the last two seasons because of ongoing elbow issues, became a free agent following the 2016 season.
Collins, a 5-foot-7 left-hander, posted a 3.54 ERA while appearing in 228 games for the Royals from 2011 to 2014. His best season came in 2012, when he recorded a 3.36 ERA and struck out 93 batters in 69 2/3 innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 after damaging the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. He attempted a comeback in spring training in 2016, but the new tendon graft failed, leading to a second Tommy John surgery in the spring.
The Royals originally acquired Collins in 2010 while sending reliever Kyle Farnsworth and outfielder Rick Ankiel to the Atlanta Braves before the trade deadline. The club also acquired outfielder Gregor Blanco and right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez in the trade.
Royals pick up a second draft pick
The Royals will receive an extra draft pick in 2017 via Major League Baseball’s Competitive Balance system. In addition to its regular selections, the club is slated to pick 71st overall — in Competitive Balance Round B — the league announced on Tuesday.
The Competitive Balance rounds used to be determined by a lottery. Now each team the falls in the bottom 10 in revenue or market size will receive a pick in one of two competitive-balance rounds, with the order based on revenue and winning percentage.
