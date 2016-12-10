The excellence of Wade Davis

Rustin Dodd, who covers the Royals for The Kansas City Star, held a Facebook Live chat Tuesday from baseball's winter meetings. He discussed the chances that GM Dayton Moore makes a major trade this offseason and other moves the Royals could make.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy, along with his wife Allison and two of their children, helped serve lunch at City Union Mission Men's Center on Thursday. The pitcher also talked about his performance last year and next season.
Former Kansas City Royals closer Greg Holland threw around 35 pitches during a bullpen session Monday at Grand Canyon University in Arizona. Officials from the Royals and other major-league teams were present. Holland is a free agent after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez was a "shark" for Shark Tank Teacher Edition on Monday at the Gem Theater. In addition to being a panelist and donating $3,000, he capped the night with an improvised Salvy Splash.