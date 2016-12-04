Three things to watch this week at baseball’s winter meetings

Let the rumor mill begin.
Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings opened Sunday at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in suburban Washington D.C., and the offseason extravaganza will continue through Thursday afternoon. The Royals are represented and prepared to spend the next three days listening to trade ideas and sifting through scenarios. But there’s more going on throughout the game. So here are three things to watch as the meetings kick into high gear.
Will we see a blockbuster trade before the week is done? The Chicago White Sox are said to be open to trading ace Chris Sale, while the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly interested in dealing franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen. Will some team emerge with a package that would interest either the White Sox or Pirates?
Were teams really waiting on the new collective-bargaining agreement? All things considered, the baseball offseason was pretty quiet in November. That could change now that the players and league have agreed to a new CBA. The teams understand the rules of the game moving forward. That could lead to some more movement and action this week.
What’s going on in the AL Central? The Royals are not the only team in their division that might be active this week in listening to trade offers. In addition to Sale and the White Sox, the Tigers are said to be open to dealing outfielder J.D. Martinez. The Twins also have a valuable piece in second baseman Brian Dozier. One team not looking to subtract: the reigning American League champion Cleveland Indians.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments