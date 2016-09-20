Indians walk off with a 2-1 win over the Royals, spoiling Edinson Volquez’s strong start

For one season, he was Steady Eddie, the veteran innings eater at the heart of a patchwork rotation. On some nights, he was a rock. On other nights, he was “sexy,” his preferred adjective for describing a strong performance.
Edinson Volquez was not always the perfect pitcher, but for the 2015 Royals, he was close to a perfect fit. He started 33 games. He posted a 3.55 ERA. He took the ball on the decisive night of the World Series, Game 5 at Citi Field in New York, throwing just days after the death of his father.
The narrative took a turn this season, of course, a year of regression, periodic implosions and a 5.40 ERA in 31 starts entering Tuesday night at Progressive Field. But as the Royals push forward through the final weeks of September, Volquez took the mound against the Indians in what could be one of his final starts in a Kansas City uniform.
And for one night, he was back to being Right Said Ed, the gregarious starting pitcher with the receding hairline, friendly posture and sterling change-up. Volquez allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.
The Royals lost 2-1 in vintage 2016 fashion, when reliever Joakim Soria allowed a walk-off double to Cleveland’s Brandon Guyer.
The ninth inning began with left-hander Brian Flynn issuing a walk and committing an error. Soria entered with one out and retired one batter on a comebacker that kicked off his leg and right to first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Moments later, Guyer ended the game by slicing a double just inside the right-field line.
The Indians struck first in the bottom of the third, on a solo homer from Carlos Santana. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Volquez left a two-seam fastball up in the zone, and Santana punished it, sending a majestic homer into the seats in right field.
The Royals tied the score against Indians starter Josh Tomlin in the top of the fifth. Salvador Perez doubled with one out. Alex Gordon finished by shooting a single to left field. Perez might have scored anyway, but when Indians left fielder Abraham Almonte misplayed the baseball, he jogged home without a throw.
Volquez, meanwhile, settled into a groove in the middle innings before escaping a minor scare in the bottom of the sixth. With a runner on second and two outs, Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall blasted a pitch to deep right. For a brief second, the ball appeared headed for the first row of seats. But right fielder Paulo Orlando got a good jump and tracked down the baseball near the base of the wall.
On Tuesday, the Royals had arrived at Progressive Field in the early afternoon, opening the final road trip of 2016. In the span of six days, they were set to face division rivals Cleveland and Detroit in a pair of three-game series. And while the playoffs were not technically out of the question, the Royals’ clubhouse seemed to understand its predicament.
In the early afternoon, Royals manager Ned Yost answered questions about the Indians’ playoff potential after an injury to starter Carlos Carrasco. Cleveland’s magic number hovered at seven as its lead over the Tigers held steady at seven games.
A few hours later, the magic number was at six.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s Royals app.
