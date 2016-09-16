Royals' losing streak hits five games as Herrera gives up late lead against White Sox

For four days at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals were outclassed by one of the worst teams in baseball. For seven innings on Friday, they almost took down one of the game’s best pitchers. For another night, their once impenetrable bullpen was pierced in the late innings.
Perhaps this is an apt summation of this 2016 season, a campaign that had trafficked in the uneven, a year that, at times, just hasn’t made much sense.
The Royals were once unbeatable at home. Now they are utterly vulnerable. They once appeared poised to stage a final run entering a home stand against Oakland and Chicago. Now they can’t close out a game.
The latest loss came on a perfect Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, a 7-4 decision against the Chicago White Sox. Reliever Kelvin Herrera surrendered a three-run homer to light-hitting second baseman Carlos Sanchez in the top of the eighth inning. The Royals (74-73) dropped their fifth straight game as they opened a four-game set against the White Sox.
Sanchez entered the evening batting just .186 and had not hit a homer all season. In 633 career plate appearances, he had deposited just five balls over the fence. That changed in the eighth. With two runners on, Sanchez pounced on a 3-2 fastball from Herrera and skied a deep shot to right field. The baseball carried 395 feet and trampolined off a concourse in deep right field, giving the White Sox a 6-4 lead. The moment spelled doom for the suddenly scuffling Royals.
Herrera would allow four runs in the inning while struggling to find his release point. He has posted a 6.10 ERA against the White Sox this season while limiting everyone else to a 1.58 mark.
“It was one of those days that you have,” Herrera said. “It’s a tough league.”
Before the floodgates opened, the Royals had nearly completed an impressive comeback against White Sox ace Chris Sale. Rookie Hunter Dozier made his first start in right field and sparked a rally with an RBI infield single in the fifth. Left fielder Whit Merrifield gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead with an RBI triple in the sixth. Starter Ian Kennedy allowed just two runs in six innings, nearly beating Sale for the second time in six days.
“Everybody in here is frustrated,” Kennedy said. “You just don’t expect to lose five in a row at home. It doesn’t matter who it is or who we’re playing.”
For four innings, the Royals could not touch Sale, the dominant face of the White Sox’s rotation. The game veered in a different direction in the bottom of the fifth. With Kansas City trailing 2-0, Salvador Perez broke up a perfect-game bid with a single to center field with one out. Moments later, third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert doubled to left with two men out. And up stepped Dozier, who hit a sharp liner toward the hole at shortstop.
Chicago’s Tyler Saladino ranged to his right and gloved the baseball. But his throw was high and wide of first, allowing Perez and Cuthbert to sprint home and tie the score at 2-2. Dozier was credited with an infield single and his first major-league RBI. Saladino was charged with a throwing error that allowed the second run to score.
One inning later, the Royals would stir again. Center fielder Billy Burns opened the inning with a bunt single. Merrifield followed with a triple to deep left. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales stretched the lead to 4-2 with a single to left field.
Rookie reliever Matt Strahm entered in the seventh and struck out two batters before allowing two base runners. Royals manager Ned Yost called on Herrera to finish the inning. Herrera needed just one pitch to end the threat, but his command appeared off in the eighth.
At one point, he accidentally brushed back White Sox slugger Todd Frazier, which sparked a brief stare-down. From there, Herrera never quite found his rhythm. The end result: A Kansas City bullpen that was so dominant in August has now hit the skids in September.
“It’s been a tough go for them down there a little bit,” Yost said. “We have been so spoiled with depth and really good arms coming out of that bullpen.”
The Royals have now lost five straight since beating Sale last Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago. On that day, the offense was limited to solo homers from Eric Hosmer and Morales, and Kennedy twirled a gem. Six days later, the offense doubled the output against Sale, but the bullpen could not close the deal.
Hour earlier, the Royals had convened at Kauffman Stadium in the afternoon, ready to move on after four days of suffering. In four straight losses to the A’s, they had been outscored 43-12, a performance that all but erased their slim playoff hopes. As Yost met with reporters on Friday afternoon, he pondered the razor-thin margins in a baseball season.
“When you go back,” Yost said, “you can go back and look at our season, as bad as it was in July — and even these last four games felt like July — the difference (from) where we’re sitting now instead of being in the wild card is probably five games.
“If we could have found a way to make up five wins that we lost — those one-run games — we’d be sitting in the wild card right now.”
The sentiment was perhaps true. But by late Friday night, the reality still stung. The Royals lost another game they could have nailed down. The latest slide persisted for another night.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
