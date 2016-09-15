Royals lose 14-5 to A's, suffer four-game sweep at home

In this modern era of baseball, in the age of 30 teams and new revenue sharing and expanded playoff formats, the only thing more difficult than winning a championship is doing it again. The only thing tougher than the ascent is the next chapter.
The 2016 Royals have learned this the hard way, of course, internalizing the reality over a brutal 162-game season. They know it all by now. They know that injuries sap productiveness, and statistical regression is inevitable, and bodies will wear down, and that luck — however you judge it in the confines of baseball — will even out over time.
They understand it now, the way only a champion can. They know this is why only one franchise (the Yankees) has won consecutive World Series championships in the last 20 years and that only four have gone to back-to-back World Series. They know, in some ways, they had already beaten back precedent and history by raising two straight American League pennants above Kauffman Stadium.
They understand why San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, while at the All-Star Game in July, marveled at the Royals’ ability to win two straight pennants. In the last decade, the Giants have been baseball’s closest approximation to a dynasty, winning three World Series in five seasons. But even they could not go back-to-back.
For two straight seasons, the Royals played deep into October, a run that began with an improbable and cathartic victory over the Oakland A’s in the 2014 wild-card game. For two straight postseasons, a franchise beat the odds. At some point, of course, you knew that the karma would snap back. But maybe they weren’t ready for it to all happen at once, over four dismal days at Kauffman Stadium.
On Monday night, the Royals began an eight-game homestand against those same Oakland A’s, preparing to stage one final charge toward October. By late Thursday night, they had suffered through one of the worst four-day home stretches in franchise history, the final shock coming in a 14-5 thrashing inside Kauffman Stadium.
“It’s been tough,” said infielder Christian Colon. “We’re not used to this. So it’s hard.”
Across four days, the Royals (74-72) were outscored 43 to 12 by an A’s team that had put up just 41 runs in its last 15 games. The carnage included a 16-3 loss on Monday, a bullpen gaffe on Tuesday, a shutout on Wednesday and an annihilation on Thursday.
The Royals set a franchise record for the most runs allowed in a four-game set, surpassing the previous record of 41, surrendered against the New York Yankees in 1998 and the Minnesota Twins in 2006.
It was, in all areas, a systematic beatdown, the last, labored breaths of the defending World Series champions. In the moments after this loss, the Royals were not yet officially eliminated from postseason contention. But with 16 games remaining, a four-game sweep at the hands of Oakland removed most of the remaining hope.
In the ninth inning, rookie Hunter Dozier recorded his first big-league hit during a five-run burst, doubling to left field. Colon cracked his first big-league homer, hammering a baseball out to left. And that was basically it.
“They came to life a little bit there in the ninth inning,” Royals manager Ned Yost. “But not much happened before then.”
Starter Edinson Volquez, who started Game 1 of the World Series last October, punctuated a woeful 2016 by allowing eight earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He was under assault early and often, and when A’s third baseman Ryon Healy tattered a three-run homer to left in the third inning, the Oakland lead had stretched to 6-0.
The baseball rocketed off maple and traveled an estimated 480 feet, according to Statcast, clearing the Water Spectacular in left-center and landing in the first row of seats near the Miller Lite Fountain bar. In the history of the ballpark, few men had hit a baseball to that spot. As he stood on the mound, Volquez tried to push forward. But the onslaught would only continue.
“I wasn’t able to complete my delivery,” Volquez said. “I was inconsistent with all my pitches.”
If you are looking for areas of regression — places where the 2016 Royals could not measure up to their predecessor — you can find them many places. The run production had dwindled — Kansas City entered Thursday 14th in the AL in scoring. The bullpen had softened at the back end. The injury bug turned into a rash after a couple years of relatively clean health.
But then there is Volquez, who has emerged as something close to the personification of regression in 2016. A season ago, he posted a 3.55 ERA in 200 1/3 innings, emerging as a rock-solid presence in the middle of the rotation. On Thursday, his season ERA hit 5.40, which ranks third worst in baseball among qualified starters.
On Thursday, Volquez vowed that his body felt fine, that his poor performance is not the result of fatigue after one of the most taxing seasons of his career.
“I feel good, man,” he said. “I feel like I’m strong. I wasn’t able to throw what I wanted ... I’ve been trying everything to get better the whole year, (working with) the pitching coach and watching video, and it didn’t work for me the whole year. I think the only thing I can do is pitch my last two starts.”
For the Royals, it was just one more bad number in a sea of them, one more reason Kansas City will likely miss out on playoff baseball this offseason. After four days at Kauffman Stadium, the lights appeared to be fading on the defending world champs.
Athletics 14, Royals 5
TableStyle: SP-basebattersCCI Template: SP-basebatters
Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Wendle 2b
6
3
4
0
0
1
.349
Valencia rf
4
2
0
0
1
0
.285
Alcantara cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Vogt c
4
1
2
5
1
0
.261
Pinder ss
1
0
0
0
0
1
.162
Davis lf
4
1
2
2
0
0
.250
Muncy lf
2
1
1
0
0
1
.193
Alonso dh
4
2
1
0
1
1
.254
Healy 3b
5
2
3
3
0
0
.309
Semien ss
5
1
2
4
0
1
.235
Maxwell c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.259
Olson 1b
3
0
0
0
2
1
.000
Smolinski cf-rf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.253
Totals
44
14
16
14
5
7
TableStyle: SP-basebattersCCI Template: SP-basebatters
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Dyson cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.261
Gore lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.277
Hosmer 1b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.274
Nava 1b
1
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Morales dh
4
1
2
0
0
0
.260
Perez c
2
0
0
0
0
1
.249
Cruz c
1
0
0
1
0
1
.000
Gordon lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.215
Dozier rf
2
1
1
0
0
1
.333
Escobar ss
2
0
1
0
0
1
.269
Mondesi ss
2
1
2
1
0
0
.190
Colon 3b
4
1
1
3
0
1
.234
Burns rf-lf-cf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.133
Totals
35
5
9
5
1
7
TableStyle: SP-basebyinningsCCI Template: SP-basebyinnings
Oakland
015
302
030
—
14
16
1
Kansas City
000
000
005
—
5
9
1
E: Davis (5), Colon (1). LOB: Oakland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B: Vogt (28), Davis (21), Healy (14), Semien (24), Morales (20), Dozier (1). 3B: Escobar (5). HR: Healy (10), off Volquez; Vogt (12), off Young; Semien (25), off Pounders; Colon (1), off Overton. RBIs: Vogt 5 (48), Davis 2 (94), Healy 3 (29), Semien 4 (66), Colon 3 (13), Mondesi (11), Cruz (1). SF: Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position: Oakland 5 (Vogt, Healy 2, Semien, Olson); Kansas City 3 (Morales, Colon, Dozier). RISP: Oakland 5 for 14; Kansas City 2 for 6. GIDP: Hosmer. DP: Oakland 1 (Wendle, Semien, Olson).
TableStyle: SP-basepitchersCCI Template: SP-basepitchers
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Mengden W, 2-7
7
3
0
0
0
6
5.68
Wendelken
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.95
Overton
1
5
5
5
1
1
12.49
TableStyle: SP-basepitchersCCI Template: SP-basepitchers
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Volquez L, 10-11
3.1
7
9
8
4
3
5.40
Moylan
1.2
0
0
0
0
1
3.66
Young
1
4
2
2
0
0
6.46
Pounders
1.1
5
3
3
1
0
12.10
Mills
1.2
0
0
0
0
3
13.50
Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 2-0, Mills 1-0.
Umpires: Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Adam Hamari. Time: 3:19. Att: 32,176.
