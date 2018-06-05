Missouri State's Eierman, Coleman drafted early by Oakland, San Diego

A pair of Missouri State baseball players were selected in the early rounds of baseball's amateur draft.
Jeremy Eierman became the 70th overall pick Monday night, taken in the second round by the Oakland Athletics. He was regarded as the Bears' best shortstop.
On Tuesday, Dylan Coleman was taken No. 111 overall by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round. The right-handed pitcher has a fastball that touches 98 mph.
Both players just completed their junior seasons at Missouri State.
Eierman, 22, hit 10 home runs as a junior this season and was named a consensus preseason All-American. He's a 6-foot-1 native of Warsaw, Mo., who hit for a .287 average with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in 2018. He batted .313 with 23 homers and 68 RBIs last year.
Eierman's father, John Eierman, was an outfielder in the Boston Red Sox farm system after being drafted in the 13th round in 1991. His brother, Johnny, also played professionally, in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
Coleman, a 6-6 junior from Potosi, Mo., finished this season with 129 strikeouts, a 3.77 ERA and a record of 10-2. The 22-year-old has struck out 317 batters in three seasons in Springfield.
Missouri State outfielder Hunter Steinmetz is another Bears player expected to be drafted this week.
The Bears made it to the NCAA super regionals last year; their 2018 season ended last weekend in the Oxford Regional.
