Ryan Lewis: Indians face multitude of offseason decisions with club options, free agents

The Indians have a couple of weeks before the postseason turns to the offseason, but a bevy of decisions around the roster awaits the front office after the end to their 2017 run.
Unlike a year ago, in which nearly the entire 25-man roster was under control for the following season, the Indians have many key decisions surrounding players with club options or those who can hit the free-agent market. Here's a look at those decisions.
Club options
Three key players have club options in their contracts for the 2018 season. One looks to be easy compared to market value, one might not be picked up because of another's emergence as a valuable asset and one might be the toughest decision of the offseason.
– Josh Tomlin, $3 million: In this brave new world of starting pitchers getting paid by the Brinks truck, being able to keep around a reliable, back-end starting pitcher who also has experience pitching out of the bullpen – let alone being one of the most well-liked players in the clubhouse – should be an easy decision to pick up for another season at that price tag.
– Boone Logan, $7 million: The Indians signing Logan was a power move to add a left-handed weapon to join Andrew Miller in the bullpen. But Logan tore a lat muscle in July, which ended his season. The Indians also watched the emergence of lefty Tyler Olson, who didn't allow a single earned run in 30 appearances. Olson offers a quality, controllable option, which might not leave a spot for the more expensive Logan.
– Michael Brantley, $11 million: This might the toughest decision as well as an emotional one. Brantley has been a mainstay in the middle of the Indians lineup (when healthy) as well as one of the leaders in the clubhouse. A few years ago, this club option looked like it'd be a no-brainer, but injuries have brought that into question. Brantley missed essentially the entire 2016 season and postseason. He then was out for a good chunk of the second half of this past season and went 1 for 11 in the postseason with a sprained ankle, which had him in a walking boot after Game 5.
Brantley has been a quality hitter when healthy (.299 BA, 111 wRC-plus in 2017), and he was an All-Star this past season, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field. This one is up to the medical reports as much as any projections for what he might do at the plate.
"It's a significant decision for us, but as we told Michael, we've always envisioned him being part of the organization, not only for 2018, but beyond," president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "That's been our mindset from the beginning. There's a process that we need to work through with making those decisions. At the same time, Michael needs to go through the process of just getting healthy and figuring out what his plan needs to be."
Free agents
The Indians have five key players eligible to hit the free-agent market, including a couple of significant members of the lineup and the bullpen.
– Carlos Santana, made $12 million in 2017: Santana had his typical season at the plate – .363 OBP, .818 OPS – and made marked improvements defensively at first base. The Indians easily picked up his $12 million club option for the 2017 season, but retaining his services moving forward might be tougher. As always, one factor will be the market, which last winter became saturated with first basemen/corner outfielders, as they saw their value on the market dip. But as a 31-year-old switch-hitter who played well in the field and can get on base, Santana has value to a lineup.
– Jay Bruce, made $13 million in 2017: Bruce certainly made an impact in his short time with the Indians, posting an .808 OPS during the regular season after the trade before coming away with many of the biggest hits in the Indians' Game 1 and Game 2 wins against the Yankees. It's almost difficult to imagine him not in the lineup despite playing in only 48 games with the Indians. Can the Indians bring back Santana and Bruce and pick up Brantley's option, all as middle of the order contributors? The former two certainly seem to be the safer bets for consistent production, though it also brings in the factor of long-term deals offered by other clubs.
– Bryan Shaw, made $4.6 million in 2017: The glue in the Indians bullpen the last five years, he's been an under-appreciated cog for Indians manager Terry Francona. No pitcher has appeared in more games in that time, and he's consistently thrown in high-leverage situations. Relievers have been receiving some higher salaries as the market has evolved the last few years, but Shaw would be a valuable piece to retain.
"Sometimes I think the way I view it is it's almost like the offensive lineman that shows up every game and the only time people really talk about them is when he misses a block," Francona said of Shaw. "He carried so much of the load for us for five years. It is remarkable. ... My goodness sakes, he is so reliable and if he's not in our bullpen, it will probably take two guys to do what he did."
– Joe Smith, made $3 million in 2017: Smith was a valuable pickup at the trade deadline and would be another nice piece to the 2018 bullpen. The Indians are flush with right-handed options considering Dan Otero, Nick Goody and Zach McAllister, all of whom posted sub-3.00 ERAs and didn't make the ALDS roster. Smith, 33, has the better track record and has ties to the area, though.
– Austin Jackson, $1.5 base salary in 2017: Jackson is the guy who saved the Indians' butts, as Francona put it multiple times, while the outfield was ravaged with injuries. He gave them a terrific return on investment, posting an .869 OPS and stabilizing the outfield. Jackson was coming off season-ending knee surgery in 2016 and was playing for the chance to improve his free-agent prospects this winter. Mission accomplished.
Trade option
The Indians could have a bit of a logjam. Bradley Zimmer figures to be the center fielder once healthy this spring, and Jose Ramirez was terrific at second base. The domino effect is that unless the Indians want to move Ramirez back to third base, thereby relegating Giovanny Urshela, Yandy Diaz and/or Erik Gonzalez to lesser roles or the minors, where does that leave Jason Kipnis? Zimmer is also left-handed and a terrific defensive center fielder, so there's no real platoon option there.
It's hard to imagine the Indians being in this position with a decision like this, though they could simply move Ramirez back to third base and figure out their options then with the latter group.
Kipnis has a base salary of $13.5 million in 2018, $14.5 million in 2019 and a $16.5 million club option for the 2020 season, making him one of the highest-paid players on the roster. He's been one of the leaders in the clubhouse and a valuable player in 2015 and 2016 (fWAR of 4.9 and 4.8, respectively) before losing much of his 2017 season because of injuries.
The bigger question, more than anything to do with Kipnis' play, might be if the Indians need to reallocate resources.
Comments